Pedestrian struck in downtown London, Ont. collision

Police are asking the public to avoid the area of Wellington Street and King Street due to a collision involving a pedestrian.

Emergency crews responded to a report around 6:16 a.m. that a pedestrian had been struck by a motor vehicle.

Police say one female pedestrian was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

#TRAFFIC - Please avoid the area of Wellington Street and King Street. Road closed due to a serious motor vehicle collision. #ldnont — London Police Service ON (@lpsmediaoffice) January 9, 2022

The road was closed for several hours s police investigated.

The investigation has been reassigned to members of our Traffic Management Unit, and is ongoing.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident, is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously to London Elgin Middlesex Crime Stoppers.