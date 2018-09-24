Featured
Pedestrian killed in north-east London
London Police
CTV London
Published Monday, September 24, 2018 8:15AM EDT
A man was killed Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle in London’s north-east end.
The collision occurred shortly after 8 p.m. at the intersection of Huron Street and Oakville Avenue, just west of Clarke Road.
London police confirmed to CTV News that one person died. Witnesses on scene said the victim was a man.
Few details have been released about the incident, an update is expected later Monday.