Pedestrian dies after being struck by transport truck

One person has died after being struck by a transport truck on the Adelaide Street North bridge, south of King Street, Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to the scene shortly after 12:30 p.m. after receiving reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

Police said the pedestrian has died due to the injuries received in the collision.

The London Police Service’s Collision Reconstruction Unit is on scene investigating to determine what transpired prior to the collision.

The southbound lanes of Adelaide Street are closed from Dundas Street to Hamilton Road.

Investigators are urging anyone who was in the area between 12:15 p.m. and 12:45 p.m. that may have dash-cam or security footage that could assist with the investigation, to contact the London Police Service.

Police will have more information following the investigation.

Police are investigating a fatal collision between a transport truck and a pedestrian on Adelaide Street in London, Ont. on March 13, 2024. (Marek Sutherland/CTV News London)