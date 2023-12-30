LONDON
London

    • Part of London’s Central Library closed due to leaking roof

    Part of London’s Central Library will be cordoned off due to serious leaking from the ceiling Saturday.

    Leaking from the ceiling on the third floor has caused what staff have called “significant flooding” in an area housing books and a study room.

    Leaks occurred in three other areas, including the London History Room.

    A remediation company is assisting in the cleanup and the area will remain unavailable to visitors until at least mid-week.

    According to library staff, operators have been requesting an increase in funding to address roof and other building issues.

    The Beabock Library also experienced a leaking roof this week.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News