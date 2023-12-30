Part of London’s Central Library closed due to leaking roof

Part of London’s Central Library will be cordoned off due to serious leaking from the ceiling Saturday.

Leaking from the ceiling on the third floor has caused what staff have called “significant flooding” in an area housing books and a study room.

Leaks occurred in three other areas, including the London History Room.

A remediation company is assisting in the cleanup and the area will remain unavailable to visitors until at least mid-week.

According to library staff, operators have been requesting an increase in funding to address roof and other building issues.

The Beabock Library also experienced a leaking roof this week.