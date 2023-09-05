Parents report dangerous driving in school zones: CAA survey
With children back at school this week, a new survey by the CAA of South Central Ontario suggests that more parents are witnessing unsafe driving in school zones.
“A lot of times people are just, you know they’re not paying attention to who has the right of way, and stuff like that,” said parent Kristen Trevelyan, whose three children attend an elementary school in northwest London.
While she praised the work of the crossing guards, she said drivers take far too many risks with children around.
“Another thing, not exactly this intersection but just up here, a lot of people run through school buses, constantly,” she explained.
She’s not alone when it comes to witnessing unsafe driver behaviours in school zones.
According the survey by CAA, “82 per cent of Ontario parents have witnessed dangerous driving behaviours in school zones and more than half (55 per cent) consider the roads around their child’s school to be unsafe.”
CAA Community Relations Manager Tracy Marshall said this represents a “concerning” increase over last year.
“So 82 per cent saw that speeding, double parking, and stopping in undesignated areas constituted the sort of unsafe behaviour,” she said.
The survey also points the finger of blame at parents themselves in some cases.
“In fact, survey respondents believe that parents in a hurry (38 per cent), too much congestion (33 per cent) and parents not following the drop off or pick up procedures contribute the most to unsafe driving behaviours in school zones,” the survey reads.
Kristen Trevelyan said this type of driving is all too common at her own children’s school.
“Oh no, it’s usually the parents going into the school. They’re all in a rush to get in there, get their kids, [and] get back out. Everybody just wants to get in there first and be done, [because] our lineup is usually very, very long,” she said.
The CAA survey found 77 per cent of parents in Ontario support the use of automated speed enforcement in school zones, and 75 per cent said it should be permanent.
“Collisions in school zones are never something that anyone wants to sort of hear about. So, slowing down in school zones is one of the easiest ways to sort of keep school zones safe,” said Marshall.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
Read 'Secret' memo for Trudeau on unidentified object shot down over Yukon
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was provided a classified memo on 'Unidentified Aerial Phenomena' in February, CTV News has learned.
analysis | A snapshot of wait times at hospital emergency departments across Canada
In light of studies showing patients admitted to ERs are waiting longer for an acute care bed, CTVNews.ca has collected wait time data over a recent time period from a selection of hospitals across Canada, to give you a snapshot of what kind of wait times Canadians are dealing with.
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
'A very long wait': Yellowknife prepares for people to return home
Yellowknife residents are crossing their fingers that tomorrow's scheduled lifting of a general evacuation order will go ahead as planned and they'll be allowed to return home.
Scientists say they have pinpointed the moment humanity almost went extinct
Ancient humanity was almost wiped out about 900,000 years ago when the global population dwindled to around 1,280 reproducing individuals, according to a new study. What’s more, the population of early human ancestors stayed this small for about 117,000 years.
Greenbelt's 'Mr. X' is a former Ontario mayor: sources
The mystery man known as 'Mr. X' in a scathing Integrity Commissioner report on how parcels of land came to be removed from Ontario’s protected Greenbelt is a former Ontario mayor, sources say.
It will be many months before Canada's new disability benefit is ready, minister vows to 'get it right'
As the disability community continues to wait for the federal government to put in place its long-promised Canada Disability Benefit, the new minister responsible says she is focused on getting the program 'right.'
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane after speaking up about vomit-soiled seats
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
Kitchener
-
'I was gutted': Cambridge residents shocked over tree removal in nearby park
A group of Cambridge residents were shocked to find a row of greenery lining one side of A. Wayne Taylor Park being removed on Friday.
-
First day at Waterloo Region’s newest Catholic school
It’s an exciting day at St. Josephine Bakhita Catholic Elementary School in Kitchener. Not only is it the first day of the academic year for students, it’s the first day ever for the brand new school.
-
Dangerous blue-green algae found in Woolwich Reservoir, Belwood Lake, GRCA warns
People should avoid contact with the algae and not eat fish from the lakes, the GRCA said in a release Friday.
Windsor
-
'New school, new beginning': GECDSB opens its 14th new school in 15 years
While it's not uncommon for students to feel first-day-of school jitters, grade eight students at Eastview Horizon Elementary said they could not sleep knowing they would be part of the school's first graduating class.
-
Congestion overtakes South Windsor streets during ongoing road improvements
The first day of school brings, among many things, an increase in traffic — that was taken to a different level in South Windsor on Tuesday thanks to construction.
-
Suspect cuts himself while breaking into commercial property: Windsor police
Windsor police say a suspect hurt himself after breaking into a commercial property.
Barrie
-
NHL stars hit the links in Muskoka to support Special Olympics
NHL star Morgan Rielly traded his hockey stick for a golf club this week in Muskoka to co-host the inaugural Motionball Forty Fore Fall Classic in support of the Special Olympics.
-
35-year-old man at centre of police standoff in Penetanguishene dies in hospital
Ontario's Special Investigations Unit says a 35-year-old man who barricaded himself inside an RV in Penetanguishene during a standoff with police last month has died.
-
Pickup truck with items not properly secured 'could have killed someone:' OPP
Provincial police pulled over a pickup truck on Highway 10 in Caledon hauling a large load that wasn't properly secured and, according to OPP, "could have killed someone."
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. dog owner charged with animal cruelty
A 23-year-old woman from northwestern Ontario has been charged following reports of animal abuse involving a dog, police say.
-
One person shot in Sudbury on Tuesday evening, taken to hospital
Greater Sudbury Police are on the scene after one person was shot Tuesday evening on Baker Street in the city.
-
Three stabbed teens were driven from a party to a nearby hospital, only to find that the ER was closed. Their story is one of many
There appears to have been a large and possibly record-setting number of temporary ER closures or service interruptions across the country in 2023 so far, with CTV News finding hundreds instances where a hospital emergency unit, usually in a rural community, has been shut down for hours or days to Canadians seeking emergency care.
Ottawa
-
Trial for 'Freedom Convoy' organizers not about their political beliefs, Crown says
A Crown prosecutor said Tuesday 'Freedom Convoy' organizers Tamara Lich and Chris Barber are not on trial for their political beliefs, but for the means they used to achieve their goal.
-
City committee approves plan to buy former Catholic seminary with potential for housing
A city of Ottawa committee has voted in favour of a plan to purchase a former Catholic residence and seminary for more than $18-million, with a potential plan to convert it into supportive housing.
-
First day of school in Ottawa brings smiles for kids, frustration for parents seeking transportation
While most kids give the first day of school a passing grade, the same cannot be said for parents scrambling to find last-minute transportation arrangements after school bus routes were cancelled because of an ongoing driver shortage.
Toronto
-
Greenbelt's 'Mr. X' is a former Ontario mayor: sources
The mystery man known as 'Mr. X' in a scathing Integrity Commissioner report on how parcels of land came to be removed from Ontario’s protected Greenbelt is a former Ontario mayor, sources say.
-
'This is egregious': Sisters shocked when Toronto landlord raises rent to $9,500 a month
Two sisters were shocked when a Toronto landlord raised their rent by $7,000 per month.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will 're-evaluate' more Greenbelt lands
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says his government will “re-evaluate” Greenbelt land, including hundreds of additional applications for land removal, which could result in further changes to the protected land.
Montreal
-
'Just disgusting': Travellers kicked off Air Canada plane after speaking up about vomit-soiled seats
Air Canada says it is apologizing to customers after passengers' seats were reportedly soiled with vomit on a flight from Las Vegas to Montreal.
-
Burning Man: Montreal woman among 70K mired in mud at desert event
Montreal resident Solmaz Meghdadi will be boarding a flight home from Reno, Nevada on Wednesday after a week at Burning Man that left her coated in desert mud and part of an international news story.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat warnings in effect in Quebec, several schools closed
High heat and humidity is blanketing parts of Ontario and Quebec as students head back to class with widespread heat warnings in effect.
Atlantic
-
New numbers on nursing bed waitlists paint a troubling picture for New Brunswick
The Coalition for Seniors and Nursing Home Residents’ Rights released new numbers that show nearly 1,000 New Brunswickers are on the wait list for a nursing home bed.
-
'This project has been a haul': Halifax's Spring Garden Road streetscaping project in final countdown
A busy Halifax street is closed to vehicle traffic once again as crews make the final push to complete the $10.8 million revitalization project for Spring Garden Road.
-
P.E.I. RCMP still searching for man who allegedly attacked two people with sword
RCMP say a suspect remains at large in connection with an alleged sword attack last week in a rural community of Prince Edward Island.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba premier kicks off election campaign, calls provincial vote for Oct. 3
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson has launched an election campaign with voters set to go to the polls on Oct. 3.
-
Who will become Manitoba's next premier? A look at party leaders vying for the job
Manitoba's provincial election has been called for Oct. 3. Here's a look at the leaders of the province's three parties that have seats in the legislature.
-
Winnipeg Water Treatment Plant damaged by excavator: Man arrested
A 39-year-old Winnipeg man has been arrested after he allegedly used an excavator to damage buildings and vehicles at the Winnipeg Water Treatment Plant.
Calgary
-
Dash-cam footage sought after deadly hit-and-run on 16th Avenue N.W.
Calgary police are asking for anyone with dash-cam footage or CCTV footage of a fatal hit-and-run in the community of Montgomery on Monday to contact them.
-
No human remains found at Bragg Creek, Alta., property; cold case still active
Calgary police say no human remains were found during a three-day search of a rural property in Bragg Creek, Alta., last week.
-
Calgary police 'concerned for well-being' of missing teen
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a teen who has gone missing from the community of Forest Lawn.
Edmonton
-
Residents ordered to evacuate north-end Edmonton condo building due to structural damage
The notice said the firm was hired following a fire in the building last spring and that it found structural issues unrelated to the fire.
-
Shortage of school bus drivers continues to plague Alberta operators
As school starts for most students in Edmonton and across Alberta, bus companies say they still suffer from a shortage of drivers even though the province has provided incentives.
-
Transit workers in Red Deer vote to strike
The members of Red Deer's transit union have voted overwhelmingly to strike.
Vancouver
-
13-square-foot difference not a reason to reduce home's assessed value, B.C. panel rules
A homeowner's bid to get his 2023 property assessment reduced because of – among other things – a 13-square-foot discrepancy between his home's actual size and that reported by BC Assessment has been rejected.
-
This year's PNE drew more than 626K people, highest post-pandemic attendance
The PNE Fair wrapped up for the summer on Monday, after two weeks of concerts, fair food and thrill rides. And official numbers released Tuesday revealed that the annual fair is getting closer to reaching its pre-pandemic attendance levels.
-
Surrey neighbourhood evacuated after car crashes into home, causing gas leak
Multiple households in Surrey’s Fleetwood neighbourhood were forced to evacuate early Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a house, rupturing a gas line.