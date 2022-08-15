'Pandemic pets' overwhelming Ontario pet rescues

Kathi Newell-Nicholson, founder of Lucknow Adopt-A-Pet Pet Rescue Lucknow holds “Birdie” on July 29, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Kathi Newell-Nicholson, founder of Lucknow Adopt-A-Pet Pet Rescue Lucknow holds “Birdie” on July 29, 2022. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver