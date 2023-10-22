Pair arrested for multiple offences in Wallaceburg

Two people were taken into custody in Wallaceburg early Saturday morning after Chatham-Kent police located a vehicle involved in a traffic complaint in a parking lot on McNaughton Avenue.

The incident happened round 6 a.m.

During a search of the vehicle, police said they located 9mm ammunition rounds and approximately 40g of suspected of fentanyl.

The driver, a 45-year-old Chatham woman, was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant in relation to failing to attend court. She also has been charged with weapons offences and possession of a drug for the purpose of trafficking. She was released from custody with a future court date.

The male passenger, a 37-year-old Chatham man, was arrested after investigation revealed he was wanted for missing court. Police added he was also bound by a curfew and a weapons prohibition.

He was charged with several breaches in relation to a weapons prohibition order and curfew, and drug possession for the purpose of trafficking. He was held for a bail hearing.