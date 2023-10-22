Pair arrested for multiple offences in Wallaceburg
Two people were taken into custody in Wallaceburg early Saturday morning after Chatham-Kent police located a vehicle involved in a traffic complaint in a parking lot on McNaughton Avenue.
The incident happened round 6 a.m.
During a search of the vehicle, police said they located 9mm ammunition rounds and approximately 40g of suspected of fentanyl.
The driver, a 45-year-old Chatham woman, was arrested on an outstanding bench warrant in relation to failing to attend court. She also has been charged with weapons offences and possession of a drug for the purpose of trafficking. She was released from custody with a future court date.
The male passenger, a 37-year-old Chatham man, was arrested after investigation revealed he was wanted for missing court. Police added he was also bound by a curfew and a weapons prohibition.
He was charged with several breaches in relation to a weapons prohibition order and curfew, and drug possession for the purpose of trafficking. He was held for a bail hearing.
Federal leaders mark anniversary 9 years after Parliament Hill attack
Federal leaders marked the ninth anniversary Sunday of the Parliament Hill attack that left a Canadian reservist dead. They also remembered the death of another Armed Forces member that occurred in a separate attack two days earlier.
Israel welcomes Canada's conclusion that Israel didn't strike hospital in Gaza
Israel is 'pleased' that Canada has joined the United States and France in believing that an explosion at a Gaza City hospital last week was fired by an errant rocket from within the Gaza Strip, the Israeli ambassador in Ottawa said Sunday.
Israel strikes Gaza, Syria and West Bank as war against Hamas threatens to ignite other fronts
Israeli warplanes struck targets across Gaza overnight and into Sunday, as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, as the two-week-old war with Hamas threatened to spiral into a broader conflict.
Alberta allowed to leave CPP, but would be a 'one-way ticket': employment minister
Employment Minister Randy Boissonnault says while Alberta is legally allowed to withdraw from the Canada Pension Plan, doing so would be a 'one way ticket,' with no chance of return.
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
The St. Lawrence Seaway has shut down as hundreds of workers walked off the job Sunday.
DEVELOPING Day 16 of the Israel-Hamas war: Israel's PM warns Hezbollah over entering war
Israeli warplanes have struck targets across the Gaza Strip as well as two airports in Syria and a mosque in the occupied West Bank allegedly used by militants, while a second convoy of humanitarian aid reportedly began crossing into Gaza from Egypt on Sunday afternoon.
Egyptian army says border guards hurt in accidental hit by Israeli tank
Several Egyptian border guards sustained minor injuries on Sunday after being accidentally hit by fragments of a shell from an Israeli tank, a spokesperson for the Egyptian army said.
Manhunt continues for Nashville police chief's son suspected in shooting of 2 Tennessee officers
Police in Tennessee were searching Sunday for the estranged son of Nashville's police chief as the suspect in the shooting of two police officers outside a Dollar General store.
EVs are getting easier to find -- but with price tags out of reach for many Canadians
Canada's electric vehicle market keeps getting bigger, but that's not necessarily good news for consumers -- or the environment. Manufacturers are leaning heavily on electrified SUVs, trucks and large cars that mean high prices and profits for the automakers.
Kitchener
-
WATCH
WATCH Brantford, Ont. stilt walker attempts world record
A Brantford, Ont. performer is walking into the history books – again.
-
Police investigation on Kitchener trail
Waterloo regional police have taken down police tape that they used to block off a portion of a Kitchener trail Sunday morning, but haven’t said what officers were doing in the area.
-
Competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in Kitchener and Guelph
Protests for and against LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education returned Saturday with more than 100 people in the streets in downtown Kitchener and dozens in Guelph.
Windsor
-
No injuries after morning Tecumseh vehicle fire
Tecumseh Fire and Rescue Services were kept busy Sunday morning after receiving multiple reports of a vehicle fire.
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks Bank of Canada, Prime Minister to pause interest rate increases
-
A Detroit synagogue president was fatally stabbed outside her home. Police don't have a motive
A Detroit synagogue president was found stabbed to death outside her home Saturday, police said. The motive wasn't known.
Barrie
-
Driver in hospital after vehicle crashed through fence
One person is in hospital after a severe collision in Tottenham, Ont.
-
Hundreds march in pro-Palestinian rally in downtown Barrie
Pro-Palestinian protestors took to downtown Barrie for the second weekend in a row to call for an end to violence and conflict in Israel.
-
charges laid after stabbing at Barrie, Ont. apartment complex
A heavy police presence was seen lining the streets of a Barrie neighbourhood Friday evening.
Northern Ontario
-
Hunter fined $8K for killing moose, allowing it to spoil in northern Ont.
A southern Ontario man who shot two cow moose during a hunt last year and left one to spoil has been fined $8,000.
-
Competing protests over LGBTQ2S+ inclusive education in the north
For the second time in a month, rallies under the banner of 1 Million March 4 Children were organized in cities across the region and across the country calling for the elimination of what organizers call “the sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum" while counter-protestors says the group is spreading anti-LGBTQ2S+ rhetoric and misinformation “under the guise of saving children.”
-
Vehicle on fire on Highway 11
CTV News has learned of a vehicle fire Friday afternoon on Highway 11 near Ramore, Ont., east of Timmins.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police looking for crowbar-wielding suspect in Merivale bank robbery
Ottawa police are looking for anyone who might have information about a suspect in a bank robbery on Saturday.
-
2 legionellosis cases confirmed at Ottawa Hospital General Campus
The Ottawa Hospital says it is restricting tap water in two units at its General Campus following the discovery of two cases of legionellosis.
-
417 CLOSURE
417 CLOSURE Hwy. 417 bridge replacement proceeding on time for Tuesday reopening
The Queensway is closed eastbound between Carling/Kirkwood and Metcalfe Street and westbound between Metcalfe/Catherine and Bronson Avenue until 6 a.m. Tuesday for construction.
Toronto
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford asks Bank of Canada, Prime Minister to pause interest rate increases
-
Woman dead after 3-car collision in Brampton: police
A woman has died after a three-car crash in Brampton on Sunday morning, police say.
-
Aggravated assault charge laid after Toronto hotel security guard stabbed
A 23-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault following the stabbing of a security guard in north Etobicoke on Saturday morning.
Montreal
-
St. Lawrence Seaway shut down as workers go on strike
-
'Through the roof': Halloween shoppers in for a fright as candy costs soar
Counting down the days until Halloween, shoppers might be frightened by the cost of candy this year.
-
Business groups concerned as St. Lawrence Seaway workers begin strike action
Business groups are raising concerns about a strike on the St. Lawrence Seaway and the impact a lengthy labour dispute could have on their members.
Atlantic
-
How an award-winning Halifax professor nurtured a network of battery entrepreneurs
They call themselves the "Dahn lab" graduates, and they're powering an unlikely, Halifax-based research hub for batteries designed to replace fossil fuels.
-
'We’re not alone in this': Moncton’s Pride community marches for love and hope
Hundreds of members and allies of Moncton’s 2SLGBTQIA+ community marched down Main Street Saturday.
-
Three dead in fatal collision in Fort Lawrence, N.S.: RCMP
Cumberland County District RCMP is investigating a collision that resulted in the death of three people on Highway 2 in Fort Lawrence, N.S.
Winnipeg
-
'We can't have that here in Manitoba': Rallies speak out both for and against 2SLGBTQ+ inclusion
Chants rang out on the grounds of the Manitoba Legislative Building Saturday as hundreds gathered in support of young queer and trans people.
-
North End vacant house complete loss after third fire: WFPS
A vacant house in the North End is expected to be a complete loss after Winnipeg fire crews were called to it for a third time in the past 18 months.
-
RCMP searching for missing Piney woman
Manitoba RCMP are looking for the public's help in finding a missing woman.
Calgary
-
Investigation underway after 2 fires in same southwest Calgary high rise apartment building
Investigation is underway after crews discovered two fires at the same southwest Calgary high rise apartment late Saturday night.
-
Wastewater from ruptured sewer line contained, no longer flowing into Bow River
Wastewater is no longer flowing into the Bow River from a ruptured sewage line that took place Saturday, the Town of Cochrane announced in a Sunday morning update.
-
3 dead in 2-vehicle Friday collision on Highway 1 near Township Road 164
Three people are dead following a crash late Friday afternoon on Highway 1.
Edmonton
-
'Dramatic decline': Calgary researcher says sea ice in Antarctica lowest since 1986
A Calgary researcher, who has spent the last eight months in Antarctica studying sea ice, says he has seen first-hand how big an effect climate change has had in the region.
-
Woman seriously hurt in Millwoods hit-and-run, police seeking suspect SUV
Edmonton police are looking for a driver in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman seriously hurt in Millwoods Friday evening.
-
Scheifele scores in OT as Jets ground Oilers 3-2
It has not been an easy start to the season, but the Winnipeg Jets are hoping the way they battled back on Saturday is a good sign of things to come.
Vancouver
-
Court awards $1.8 million in West Vancouver real estate fraud case
A dispute between real estate development partners over a pair of planned luxury homes in West Vancouver's British Properties has resulted in more than $1.8 million in damages for civil fraud.
-
Pro- and anti-SOGI rallies held in B.C. and across the country
Dozens of police officers could be seen on street corners and in parks throughout the province on Saturday, as hundreds of people rallied for and against sexual orientation and gender identity education in B.C. schools.
-
Advocates want pedestrian safety prioritized following fatal crash in DTES
Advocates want pedestrian safety in the Downtown Eastside addressed after a car struck and killed a pedestrian this week.