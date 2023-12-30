LONDON
London

    • Oxford OPP look to public to help locate stolen scooter

    The OPP logo is seen in this file photo. (File) The OPP logo is seen in this file photo. (File)

    Oxford OPP are investigating a report of a stolen scooter in Norwich Township on December 27.

    The scooter was allegedly taken from a property on George Street in Norwich Township.

    The black scooter is valued at around $2500.

    Unknown suspects removed the scooter from the common area of the residence.

    The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

