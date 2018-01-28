

CTV London





Ten people were evacuated from apartments following a fire at a sushi restaurant in downtown Owen Sound.

Emergency crews were called to the 200 block of 10th Street East around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

Three people, including two police officers were treated for smoke inhalation and released.

The fire caused about $300,000 in damage to the structure and its contents, said Fire Chief Doug Barfoot.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze before it damaged surrounding buildings.

Victim Services along with the Canadian Red Cross attended the scene to assist those affected by the fire.

Displaced tenants went to the Circle K convenience store, used as a warming centre.

All but one of the tenants will be able to return to their apartments later Sunday.

The investigation continues but fire officials don’t suspect foul play.