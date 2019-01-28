

CTV London





The RCMP have charged a 60-year-old London woman with fraud and theft for allegedly collecting the pension benefits of her deceased parents.

Investigators say the woman continued to collect Old Age Security, Canada Pension Plan and Ontario Teacher's Pension Plan benefits after her father died in 2006. Her mother had passed away in 1993.

Service Canada reportedly alerted the RCMP to the alleged fraud, which was committed through a joint bank account.

According to police, the accused collected more than $179,000 in Canada Pension Plan/Old Age Security benefits over an eight-year period and more than $135,000 from the Ontario Teacher's Pension Plan over a 12-year period ending in 2018.

The woman has been charged with three counts of fraud over $5,000, two counts of theft over $5,000 and possession of the proceeds of crime.

She is scheduled to appear in court in February.