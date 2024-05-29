Owen Sound special constable charged with impaired

An Owen Sound special constable officer has been charged in relation to an off duty incident.

Around 8:55 p.m. on May 23, Owen Sound police encountered a vehicle on 13th St. west in the city.

After speaking with the driver, officers determined the person had consumed alcohol and asked for a breath sample — which resulted in criminal charges being laid for operating a vehicle while impaired.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle is a part time special constable with Owen Sound police and was off duty at the time of the incident.

Owen Sound Police Service employs special constables, primarily to facilitate security requirements at the Owen Sound courthouse.