Overnight lows to dip down to near freezing, frost expected

While London, Ont. may have baked in summer-like temperatures last week, cold overnight lows and frost are expected further into the workweek for the Forest City.

According to Environment Canada, on Tuesday night London will see few clouds with sustained winds of 20 km/h and gusts of up to 40 km/h, before becoming light around midnight. The low will dip down to 4 C.

The middle of the workweek will see sunny skies and slightly cooler temperatures, with the high reaching 15 C. Winds will be sustained at 20 km/h with gusts of up to 40 km/h, becoming light in the afternoon.

Overnight Wednesday the skies will be clear but the thermometer will dip down to 0 C, with patchy frost.

On Thursday, London will be treated to a high of 17 C and sunny skies.

Overnight skies will remain clear with a low of 5 C.

For the last day of the workweek ahead of the Victoria Day long weekend, a high of 25 C is expected with a mix of sun and cloud, and a 30 per cent chance of showers. Overnight, the chance of showers increases to 60 per cent with a low of 13 C.

Here’s a look at London’s upcoming forecast:

Saturday: Cloudy. High of 20 C.

Sunday: A mix of sun and cloud. High of 19 C.

Monday: Sunny. High of 20 C.