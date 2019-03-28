

CTV London





A 32-year-old man is facing numerous charges after police stopped a truck in St. Thomas and found $46,460 worth of drugs.

St. Thomas police say they stopped the black truck on Highbury Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Among the drugs found when police searched the vehicle were cocaine, crack cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, heroin, hydromorphone, morphine and oxycocent.

Scales and other drug paraphernalia were also seized.

The 32-year-old driver is facing nine drug trafficking charges

Police say the drugs were destined to be sold on the streets of St. Thomas.