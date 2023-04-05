Over $40,000 in drugs seized in Sarnia

Items seized by Sarnia police as part of a traffic stop on April 4, 2023. (Source: Sarnia police) Items seized by Sarnia police as part of a traffic stop on April 4, 2023. (Source: Sarnia police)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver