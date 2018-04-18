

CTV London





Police seized over $30,000 in drugs and a shotgun after a raid on a Wlikins Street residence Tuesday.

The following items were seized by police:

• 303 grams of powder cocaine, value $30,300

• 22 grams of crack cocaine, value $2200

• 6 grams of marihuana, value $60

• ½ gram of MDMA, value $50

• 1 Oxycodone pill, value $50

• Scale

• Cellphones

• Shotgun

• Canadian currency

A 37-year-old woman was arrested and charged. She will appear in court Wednesday.

Meanwhile, police have issued an arrest warrant for Sarah Arbogast, 35, of London.

She is described as white, 5’6”, 140 lbs. with long brown hair.

Call police if you have any information.