LONDON
London

    • Outdoor rinks set to open next week

    An undated image of the outdoor ice rink at Victoria Park in London, Ont. (Source: Tourism London) An undated image of the outdoor ice rink at Victoria Park in London, Ont. (Source: Tourism London)

    A pair of outdoor skating rinks are set to open next week in London, Ont.

    The City says the ice at Victoria Park and the trail at Storybook Gardens will be ready to open Dec. 1, weather permitting.

    Access to the Victoria Park rink is free. There is an admission charge at Storybook Gardens.

    The City says the Rotary Rink at Covent Garden Market won’t be ready until early January.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trudeau hires new executive communications director

    Facing a weaker brand now than when he became Liberal leader, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tapped a marketing guru with self described expertise in 'understanding Millennials and Generation Z' to become his executive director of communications.

    W5

    W5 George Chuvalo: the boxer nobody could knock down

    Canadian boxing great George Chuvalo went blow-for-blow with legends, but it came at a cost. W5's Sandie Rinaldo speaks with Chuvalo's children about the damage that 93 fights did to their father's cognitive health. 'Boom Boom Chuvalo' airs Friday at 10/9 on CTV.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News