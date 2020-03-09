LONDON, ONT -- A London family is reaching out after a father of three suffered life-altering injuries in crash in Wellington County.

Dave Pringle, 35, was left in critical condition when the vehicle he was driving collided with a cattle truck on near Mapleton on Feb. 28, 2020.

“A week ago, our world shifted. Our walls came crumbling down. The beautiful life that we worked so hard to build forever altered in an instant,” wrote Katie Pringle Dave’s wife on a GoFundMe page set up for the family.

Dave is the father of three children, a 12-year-old boy, four-year-old boy, and one-year-old girl.

According to the GoFundMe Dave was on route to pick up his son when the crash happened.

He was airlifted to hospital in Toronto with life-threatening injuries.

“By the grace of God, Dave is still with us. With every surgery, every medical procedure and every passing day, he is getting stronger,” wrote Katie.

Dave suffered a broken femur, tibia, and fibia, which will require several surgeries to repair. His knee and ankle were also damaged.

Dave also has fractured discs in his neck, a bruised spleen, and had glass removed from his eye. At this point there is no sign of brain trauma.

According to the GoFundMe Dave will be off work for up to a year for surgeries and recovery.

The fund has been set up in the family’s name to help cover the costs associated with his recovery and time off.

Dave was the only one injured in the crash. At the time of the crash snow squalls were moving across the region which had already seen several roads closed due to conditions.

Officials on scene said that visibility was limited at the time of the crash, but provincial police are still investigating the exact cause of the crash.