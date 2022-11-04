OPP seize $120,000 in drugs in South Bruce County

South Bruce County OPP say police seized over $120,000 in drugs after an investigation in Ripley, Ont.

On Nov. 3, members of the OPP Community Street Crimes Unit (CSCU), OPP West Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), and South Bruce OPP executed two search warrants in the town.

One was executed along Tain Street and the other was executed along Queen Street.

As a result of the execution of the warrants, police seized methamphetamine and cocaine. The estimated combined street value of the seized controlled substances is $120,330.

Police say they also seized a large quantity of stolen property. The list of recovered items includes: a Ford Windstar van, a wood splitter, pellet rifles, cell phones, and scales. The value of the recovered stolen property is estimated to be more than $14,300.

Officers also seized a large quantity of Canadian currency.

Dennis Bauer, 73, of Huron-Kinloss Township was charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

The accused will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton to answer to the charges.

Mark Lucas, 36, of Waterloo Region, was charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime over $5,000

The accused will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton to answer to the charges.

Hannah MaCleod, 26, of Huron-Kinloss Township was charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

The accused will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton to answer to the charges.

Kara King, 22, of Huron-Kinloss Township was charged with:

Possession of Cocaine

The accused will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton to answer to the charges.

Jesse Mabon, 40, from the Municipality of Kincardine was charged with:

Possession of Cocaine

The accused will be appearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Walkerton to answer to the charges.

The South Bruce OPP is requesting anyone with information to call 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a secure web-tip at www.cstip.ca, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2000.