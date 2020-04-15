LONDON, ONT. -- Huron OPP are hoping members of the public may have video footage that can help them solve a suspicious fire last month in Clinton.

Police say about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, emergency personnel responded to a house fire on Rattenbury Street West.

The person living in the bungalow was able to escape with a minor injury, but three dogs perished in the blaze that destroyed the home, police say.

As well, two vehicles parked in the laneway were extensively damaged.

Police say three people ran out of the backyard and fled the scene on foot, northbound on North Street.

Investigators are asking residents and business owners to review any video security surveillance systems from early on March 27.

They are asking anyone with information to contact them.