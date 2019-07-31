

CTV London





The OPP Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is asking for public help to locate a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

Police are looking for 30-year-old Jerome Dalton Williams for breaching his parole.

Williams is described as black, 6' tall, 196 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He has tattoos on his chest, left upper arm and right forearm.

He is serving a four-year sentence for a slew of charges including numerous weapons and drug trafficking charges.

The offender is known to frequent Toronto, Hamilton and London.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the R.O.P.E. Squad at 1-866-870-7673 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or call 911.