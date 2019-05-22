

Police have arrested one person in relation to an armed robbery in Petrolia last week and are searching for another they say is armed and dangerous.

Lambton OPP are searching for 40-year-old Andrew Stirling of Sarnia, wanted for two counts of robbery with a weapon, after they say a Petrolia convenience store was robbed on May 14 at 11:30 p.m.

Stirling is described as white, about 5-feet-7 in height, with a thin build and weighing 135 pounds. He has blue eyes and greying hair.

OPP arrested a 46-year-old man from Sarnia on Saturday and charged him with two counts each of robbery with a weapon, using a disguise with intent, and possession of weapon for dangerous purpose.

A joint investigation between Sarnia police and OPP – and with help from the public - resulted in police identifying the suspects.