LONDON, ONT. -- The OPP are reminding people not to share intimate videos online.

OPP received a call from a Norfolk County resident on Thursday in regard to extortion.

Intimate videos were shared during correspondence online with an unknown female.

The suspect then demanded money, claiming she would send the videos to the victims friends and family.

"Police are urging all computer users to be aware of the dangers of engaging in online web chats where explicit conversations and images are shared. Once it's out there, you can't get it back," said Acting Sergeant Ed Sanchuk, Norfolk County OPP.

Police were contacted. No funds were transferred.

"We live in a connected world where it's easy to feel as if our far-away friends are right next door. Having a face-to-face conversation with someone is gaining in popularity and everyone needs to be vigilant when engaging in on-line video chats or text messaging."

Anyone with information are encouraged to contact the OPP.