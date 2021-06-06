LONDON, ONT. -- Two people are dead following a boating accident in Northern Bruce Peninsula.

OPP were notified of a vessel in distress near Donald Road around 6:30 a.m. Saturday.

Two people were located deceased at the scene.

Provincial police have identified the two individuals as being from the Greater Toronto Area.

The first individual is Shonethan Spencer, 21, of Scarborough.

The second is Ali Haider Shakir Faleeh, 24, of Richmond Hill.

The causes of death for both individuals have not been released.

The investigation continues and police will release more information when it becomes available.