OPP recover body of missing child who fell through ice near Mitchell, Ont.

Provincial police have located the body of a missing 10-year-old girl who fell through the ice of a creek near Mitchell, Ont.

Police announced Tuesday that the body of Taleya Paris of West Perth was located Monday. Police say her death is not considered suspicious.

Taleya was first reported missing on March 6, who was last seen in the river outside of Mitchell.

Monday marked the ninth day of the search with provincial police and firefighters focused on the area close to where the she went into the water between Perth Road 155 and Road 160 just east of Mitchell.

Over the weekend the efforts extended down the Thames River all the way to St. Marys – about 25 km away.

During the search, volunteers were asked to stay away from the creeks and riverbanks as a safety precaution.

Throughout the ordeal, community members donated hot meals, coffee and bottles of water to emergency crews searching for Taleya.

