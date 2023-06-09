OPP looking for suspect who damaged vehicles, yelled racial comments at pedestrians

Police are looking for a driver they alleged yelled racial comments at people and intentionally crashed into two separate vehicles. The suspect vehicle is described as an early 2000s silver or light grey Ford Escape. (Source: Lambton County OPP) Police are looking for a driver they alleged yelled racial comments at people and intentionally crashed into two separate vehicles. The suspect vehicle is described as an early 2000s silver or light grey Ford Escape. (Source: Lambton County OPP)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver