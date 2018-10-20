

CTV London





A 22-year-old man died in a crash north of Ailsa Craig Friday night.

OPP were called to a single-vehicle crash about 10 p.m. near Queen Street and West Corner Drive.

Police say the vehicle was heading north on Queen, south of West Corner, when it left the roadway and struck a tree.

The driver was the lone occupant of the four-door vehicle.

Police say he was ejected from it.

The man was taken to hospital but died of his injuries.

Police have identified the deceased as Greg Turner of North Middlesex.