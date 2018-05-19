

CTV London





It was a close call for an OPP flight crew after a laser struck a helicopter that was searching for a wanted person near Woodstock.

OPP said at 11:47 p.m. Thursday, the helicopter was conducting a search when it was struck by a laser while in flight.

A release says the flight crew responded appropriately, preventing any permanent injury to the crew and ensuring it did not impact to flight operations.

"Laser attacks on aircraft are a serious and growing concern. The OPP take these actions very seriously and if the person(s) responsible are identified, they will be held accountable for their actions," said OPP Dep.-Comm. Brad Blair, the provincial commander of Traffic Safety and Operational Support.

According to Transport Canada, incidents of lasers pointed at aircraft are rising in Canada, the OPP pointed out.

In 2016, there were over 500 reported incidents in Canada. Pointing a laser at an aircraft can create glare that distracts or temporarily blinds the pilots, putting passengers, as well as people on the ground, at serious risk, OPP said.

Offenders will be charged and could face fines up to $100,000 and five years in prison.

If anyone has information with regards to this specific incident, the OPP would like to hear from them at 1-888-310-1122 or should you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).