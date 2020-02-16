LONDON, ONT. -- Haldimand OPP are continuing the search for a missing 9-year-old boy who fell through the ice of Lake Erie in Nanticoke.

OPP were notified of the missing boy late Saturday afternoon.

An OPP helicopter was called in to help with the search but was called off Saturday night.

On Sunday morning, the OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit as well as the police helicopter resumed recovery efforts at Peacock Point.

Police say ice buildup near the shore is causing delays in the search underwater.

OPP plan to update media once news becomes available.