OPP clear area in Elgin County following police investigation

Police resources have cleared an area in the Municipality of West Elgin Friday morning following a police investigation.

According to Elgin County OPP, residents were advised there was an increased police presence in the area of Pioneer Line and Furnival Road due to an ongoing criminal investigation and were asked to avoid the area.

Late morning, police issued an update and said law enforcement had cleared the area.

There is believed to be no threat to public safety, police said.

At this time, it is unclear what the investigation pertains to.

Elgin County OPP is requesting anyone with information to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).