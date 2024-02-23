LONDON
London

    • OPP clear area in Elgin County following police investigation

    Pioneer Line and Furnival Road in the Municipality of West Elgin was the scene of a police investigation on Feb. 23, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) Pioneer Line and Furnival Road in the Municipality of West Elgin was the scene of a police investigation on Feb. 23, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    Share

    Police resources have cleared an area in the Municipality of West Elgin Friday morning following a police investigation.

    According to Elgin County OPP, residents were advised there was an increased police presence in the area of Pioneer Line and Furnival Road due to an ongoing criminal investigation and were asked to avoid the area.

    Late morning, police issued an update and said law enforcement had cleared the area. 

    There is believed to be no threat to public safety, police said.

    At this time, it is unclear what the investigation pertains to.

    Elgin County OPP is requesting anyone with information to contact police at 1-888-310-1122. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Is it time to revolutionize the toilet?

    Toilets are in desperate need of an upgrade -- as is our entire approach to sewage, according to the many designers, environmental engineers and sanitation experts hoping to bring about a paradigm shift.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News