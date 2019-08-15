Three people are facing charges, including two of manslaughter, in connection with the February death of a 32-year-old Haldimand County man.

Jason Robert Kerr died in February 2019 and the sudden death investigation had been ongoing until charges were laid on Wednesday.

OPP Det.-Insp. Randy Gaynor said in a statement, "The OPP's role in this crisis is to investigate opioid-related incidents with an acute focus on the apprehension of those who produce, import, and traffic illegal drugs."

As a result of the investigation, Hillary Elizabeth Robertson, 29, and 32-year-old Terry Anthony Wood, both of Haldimand County, have been charged with manslaughter, criminal negligence causing death and trafficking in carfentanyl.

A 27-year-old Haldimand County man has also been charged with possession of carfentanyl for the purpose of trafficking.

All three were being held pending a bail hearing on Thursday morning.