OPP arrest three people after seizing drugs, weapons and more
Three Norfolk County residents are facing charges after Ontario Provincial Police seized drugs and weapons in a search warrant.
OPP West Region posted photos to social media, displaying cash paraphernalia and more — discovered in the bust.
In the post, Police said three stolen bikes were also seized.
Haldimand County and Norfolk County OPP teamed up to use the search warrant, leading the arrest of a trio, ages 38, 49, and 58.
“Every seizure, big or small, makes Norfolk County safer,” police said in the post.
