OPP and Coast Guard searching for missing London swimmer near Port Stanley

Multiple search and rescue agencies are off the shore of Port Stanley searching for a missing 64-year-old swimmer from London.

The person has not been identified.

Central Elgin Fire Chief Raymond Ormerod confirms his department responded to an emergency call on Lake Erie just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

“One individual did go overboard, from what I understand, they were to go for a short swim and had run into difficulty while in the water.”

A Central Elgin Fire rescue boat headed towards the scene and was later joined by a Coast Guard vessel and an aircraft from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre.

GPS coordinates provided by the 25’ sailing vessel operator assisted with the search.

“We were able to locate the vessel the individual had fallen overboard from and we were able to get the longitude and latitude coordinates. From that, we pinpointed the closet spot where most likely the individual had gone overboard,” said Ormerod.

A search and rescue helicopter is seen over Lake Erie off Port Stanley, Ont. The helicopter is assisting in the search for a swimmer reported missing. Sept. 1, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)The search concluded at 10 p.m. and resumed at 6 a.m. Friday.

Currently, two OPP Boats, a Coast Guard Vessel and Central Elgin Rescue are on the water.

A search and rescue helicopter is also involved and an OPP dive team is expected to arrive later in the day.

OPP Constable Brett Phair, who is on one of the rescue boats, told CTV news, the missing person’s family has been notified.