Advertisement
Ontario public health teams get in on #PublicHealthRapBattle
LL Cool J at the 'NCIS: Los Angeles' TV series premiere at PaleyFest, Los Angeles, America, on Sept. 11, 2015. (MediaPunch/REX Shutterstock)
Share:
MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A number of Ontario's public health units have weighed in – after being called out on Twitter to join in on a rap battle that is encouraging more people to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
The battle, which originated south of the border with the Baltimore City Heath Department, now has officials in London, Thunder Bay, Ottawa and Peel Region flexing their creative muscles.
The Middlesex-London Health Unit channeled Eminem's "Lose Yourself" with their entry in the battle, tweeting, "You only need two shots, to let your immunity grow. The opportunities come with every clinic, yo."
They were replying to the Thunder Bay District Public Health's ode to "Mama Said Knock You Out," that reminds everyone, "Don't call it a new vax, it's been researched for years. So set aside fears and wipe away tears."
Meanwhile Ottawa Public Health went even more old school, with a riff on "Islands in the Stream."
"Vaccine superstar, that is what you are. Coming from afar, Bandaid on your arm."
And the Region of Peel added their take Thursday, tweeting "I, I feel like vaxxin' somethin'…We could vax and just cut the rubbish."
Vaccine Hunters Canada, a group helping Canadians find available vaccine appointments, also got in on the action with their take on "WAP."
As of Thursday evening, Ontario's Ministry of Health had not weighed in on the battle, despite being called out by Thunder Bay's team. Search #publichealthrapbattle for more.