    • Online poll offers opportunity to give opinion on issues related to the Great Lakes

    An undated image of Lake Huron from Goderich, Ont. (CTV News file photo) An undated image of Lake Huron from Goderich, Ont. (CTV News file photo)
    The International Joint Commission Great Lakes Water Quality Board is hosting an online poll to gain community input on the Great Lakes.

    Poll questions include the following topics:

    • water quality topics
    • how you interact with the Great Lakes
    • drinking water
    • environmental threats and stressors

    Poll results will be shared later this year.

    The online poll is open until March 15, and all answers will be kept confidential.

