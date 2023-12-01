Oneida of the Thames First Nation councillor charged with fraud

An Oneida of the Thames First Nation councillor has been suspended after being charged with fraud.

Urusula Doxtator, 54, was charged by OPP last week with fraud over $5,000 and using a forged document.

It stems from an alleged incident earlier this fall where one person lost $150,000.

In a statement, Chief Todd Cornelius said, "We can confirm that this offense is related to matters outside of the scope of her duties at Oneida Nation of the Thames and does not involve the organization."

Police believe it's an isolated incident and don’t believe there are any additional victims.