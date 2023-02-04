One taken to hospital after crash south of London

A stretch of Highbury Avenue is closed north of St. Thomas after a three-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

One car went into the ditch while another is missing most of its front end.

Central Elgin Fire along with OPP and EMS responded around 10 a.m. to the south curve between Carr Road and Weber Bourne.

One person was taken to hospital as a precaution, but despite the extensive damage to the vehicles no one was seriously injured.

The roads were extremely slick and fire officials on scene warn drivers to slow down.