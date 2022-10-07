One person taken to hospital after early morning fire

One person has been taken to hospital for observation after an overnight fire near Wardsville.

According to Southwest Middlesex fire, the blaze broke out around 2 a.m. Friday and engulfed the house.

The only person inside the house at the time was alerted by smoke alarms and escaped out a bedroom window.

Crews were able to stop the fire from spreading to a detached garage and a large propane tank.

The Ontario Fire Marshal’s office has been called in to investigate the cause and damage is estimated at $500,000.