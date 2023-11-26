One person suffered burns after an explosion and fire in west London
One person was taken to the hospital with burns after a small explosion and fire in west London Saturday evening.
Emergency responders were called to a home on Concord Road, in the area of Wonderland and Sarnia roads, just before 7 p.m.
Reports indicate the explosion and fire happened in the basement and smoke filled the home.
Neighbours say a family of eight lives in the home but only two people were at inside at the time.
Officials say one person suffered burns but the injuries aren't thought to be serious.
Adding to an already traumatic night, the father was reportedly trying to get home to check on his family but was involved in a traffic accident.
He also suffered minor injuries.
Fire and police officials say the fire does not appear to be suspicious but an Ontario Fire Marshal's Office investigator has been requested to help determine an exact cause.
