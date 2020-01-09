LONDON, ONT. -- Two people were able to escape a house fire in Grey Highlands Thursday, however a third person remains missing according to police.

Grey-Bruce OPP and Grey Highlands Fire responded to the house on Artemesia-Euphrasia Townline around 7:15 a.m.

One resident reportedly escaped and was able to get to a neighbour's home. That person was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

OPP say another occupant of the home remains unaccounted for.

Police remained at the scene overnight while they investigated along with the Ontario Fire Marshal.

Artemesia-Euphrasia Townline was closed from Grey Road 13 to 3 Line for several hours, but has since reopened.

- With files from CTV's Roger Klein