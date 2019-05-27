

CTV London





A morning fire at a residence near the Victoria campus of the London Health Sciences Centre has left one person with smoke inhalation and killed a pet cat.

Fire crews responded to 310 Westminster Avenue just before 9 a.m. for reports of smoke and flames coming from one of the units.

Crews were able to quickly bring a fire on the main floor of the condo unit under control, but continued to look for hot spots throught the morning.

The unit sustained extensive damage and the occupant was being cared for by a neighbour.

"She was walking and talking to EMS, which is a good news story," says Platoon Chief Colin Shewell.

"Unfortunately, I believe a cat is unaccounted for at this time."