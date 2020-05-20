LONDON, ONT. -- An ambulance, along with firefighters and police were on scene late Wednesday afternoon after a T-bone collision in London’s south end.

Police were called to Southdale Road East between White Oak Road and Wharncliffe Road South around 5:30 p.m.

Eastbound traffic was quickly blocked off, for a time, as emergency crews worked to aid one person believed to be trapped inside a Ford Mustang convertible.

Witnesses tell CTV News it was involved in a T-bone crash with a heavy-duty pick-up truck.

Police kept eastbound traffic on Southdale diverted for 30 minutes before allowing traffic to pass.

Both vehicles were taken away on flatbed tow trucks.

Although one person was hurt, it appears they were treated at the scene.