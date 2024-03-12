LONDON
London

    • One person displaced after overnight garage fire in east London

    Share

    Damage is estimated at $100,000 following a fire in the 300 block of Hudson Drive, south of Trafalgar Street.

    Crews were called to the scene just after midnight on Tuesday for the blaze in a detached garage, including a pick-up truck.

    According to London fire, crews were able to protect two homes during the knockdown.

    One person has been displaced because of damage to a gas meter and hydro being compromised.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Opinion

    Opinion Should you lease your vehicle or finance it?

    About one-third of Canadians purchased their vehicle outright in 2021, according to a report from Insurance Insight. The other two-thirds of car buyers financed or leased their vehicles.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News