One person dies, another injured after incident in Northern Bruce Peninsula
Grey Bruce OPP are investigating a sudden death in Northern Bruce Peninsula.
OPP, EMS, Fire and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre responded to a report of an injured person near Cyprus Lake Road on Wednesday around 4:15 p.m.
Police say one individual was pronounced deceased. Their identity is being withheld pending the completion of a next of kin notification.
A second person was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
OPP say they would like thank witnesses that provided lifesaving measures on scene.
COVID-19 vaccines for children: Experts answer parents' biggest questions
As Health Canada reviews Pfizer-BioNTech’s application to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for kids aged five to 11, Canadian parents are divided on whether they would vaccinate their eligible children if they could. CTVNews.ca asked parents whether they were planning on vaccinating their children in the event the vaccine is approved for use, and also invited readers to submit any questions they had about the COVID-19 vaccine for children aged five to 11.
Alec Baldwin fired shot from prop gun on movie set that killed woman: sheriff
Alec Baldwin fired a prop gun on the set of a Western and killed the cinematographer in what the actor Friday called a 'tragic accident.' The director of the movie was wounded, and authorities were investigating.
Not the time to 'freely go wherever,' says Tam as non-essential travel advisory lifts
Canadians should carefully weigh any future decisions on taking foreign trips even though the federal government has lifted a global advisory asking them to avoid non-essential travel, health officials cautioned Friday.
WATCH LIVE | Premier Doug Ford to release strategy for moving beyond Step 3 of Ontario's COVID-19 reopening plan
Ontario Premier Doug Ford is set to release the province's long-term COVID-19 reopening strategy Friday afternoon.
What are prop guns and how are they dangerous? Alec Baldwin incident raises concerns
Firearms experts say it is rare for someone to be killed from a prop gun while filming a movie or TV show, as a weapons master or armorer is mandated to be on set to ensure everyone's safety, in addition to providing rigorous training and gun handling to actors beforehand.
Who was Halyna Hutchins? Tributes paid to director of photography killed by prop gun
The film industry has been left shocked and in mourning after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on set when actor and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm.
Youth arrested in fatal stabbing of Montreal teen boy outside his school
'I am happy they arrested somebody, but I don't think it will help the grief because if they arrest him, [my] son won't come back to me,' said the victim's mom Friday.
Businesses risk 'double whammy' with COVID-19 benefits ending, economist says
Businesses risk a 'double whammy' of potential labour shortages and a decline in consumer spending due to COVID-19 benefits ending Saturday, an economist says.
Queen Elizabeth II back at castle following hospital visit
Queen Elizabeth II was back at Windsor Castle on Friday and in good spirits after revelations that she spent the night in a London hospital earlier this week.
Machete-wielding clown arrested in Guelph
A man wearing a clown mask and carrying a machete was arrested and charged by Guelph police early Friday morning.
Waterloo Region's top doctor encourages 'cautious approach' ahead of further reopening in Ontario
Waterloo Region's medical officer of health is encouraging residents to follow a "cautious approach" as Ontario prepares to increase capacity at many establishments.
'We will find you': WPS plea with driver of fatal hit and run to come forward
Windsor police are appealing to the driver of a fatal hit and run that occurred one week ago to come forward.
Tilbury man wins $1M Lotto Max prize
A Tilbury man got lucky with Lotto Max to become $1-million richer.
Active COVID-19 cases drop below 200 as Windsor-Essex adds 26 new infections
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Friday
Simcoe Muskoka sees season's first snowfall
Some residents across Simcoe Muskoka woke up to a first glimpse of winter Friday morning.
Mariposa Folk Festival returns to Orillia this weekend
The Mariposa Folk Festival has returned after a two-year hiatus.
Ontario reports 492 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 492 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as 12 more deaths due to the disease.
Highway 11 closed in Fauquier-Strickland, Ont.
A crash has closed Highway 11 in both directions west of Cochrane on Friday morning, Ontario's Ministry of Transportation says.
Ontario university vaccine mandates mean some students being barred from campus
Several universities in Ontario are moving to bar unvaccinated students from campus as their mandatory vaccination policies take full effect.
Slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Friday
Ottawa Public Health is reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday, the highest one-day increase in cases in a week.
-
Shopify engages private firm to support search for executive reported missing in Ottawa
Brett O'Grady, 35, was reported missing on Thursday, Oct. 14. He was last seen in the area of Avro Circle in the east end.
Ontario reports 492 new COVID-19 cases, 12 more deaths
Ontario health officials are reporting 492 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, as well as 12 more deaths due to the disease.
Youth arrested in fatal stabbing of Montreal teen boy outside his school
'I am happy they arrested somebody, but I don't think it will help the grief because if they arrest him, [my] son won't come back to me,' said the victim's mom Friday.
Montreal doctor says he was 'brutally' tackled by police at home over parking ticket
A doctor and McGill professor stopped in a no-parking zone in Mount-Royal on Tuesday. It ended with police entering his home, handcuffing him and dragging him out the door in front of his daughters, he says.
Hand-washing, no yelling 'trick-or-treat': Quebec offers up pandemic Halloween rules
Quebec kids are being asked not to yell 'trick-or-treat' as they go door-to-door for candy and to keep a bottle of hand sanitizer handy this Halloween.
Two men arrested in death of Prabhjot Singh Katri in Truro, NS.: Police
Police in Truro, N.S. have arrested two men in relation to the homicide investigation of Prabhjot Singh Katri last month.
N.S. reports 23 new cases, active count drops to 160
Nova Scotia is reporting 23 new cases and 26 recoveries of COVID-19 on Friday, dropping the active count to 160.
Former Sydney, N.S. Wendy’s manager gets prison sentence for sexual assault
A former fast-food restaurant supervisor in Cape Breton has been sentenced to two years in prison and three years probation for sexually assaulting five former female employees.
Manitoba reports 130 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, no new deaths
Manitoba has identified 130 new cases of COVID-19, though no new deaths have been reported.
'I am looking out for their lives': A Winnipeg family is seeking help as they face deportation before the end of the year
A family that has lived in Winnipeg for three years is pleading for help as they are facing deportation.
Manitoba to provide vaccine proof to allow for national and international travel
Fully vaccinated Manitobans will soon have a new type of proof that allows them to travel nationally and internationally.
Coun. Sean Chu defies calls to step down despite outrage over admitted sexual contact with teenage girl
Embattled Calgary Coun. Sean Chu said during a press conference on Thursday that he will not resign.
How to celebrate a safe Halloween, according to Alberta's top doctor
With Halloween planning underway, Alberta’s top doctor is reminding the public there’s still a need to celebrate responsibly.
Calgary brewery named best in the province at 2021 Alberta Beer Awards
The panel of judges evaluated 464 entries from 66 breweries and awarded titles in 31 different categories.
'Pure greed': Man sentenced to 9 years for Edmonton bank explosions, robbery
“Mr. Byron's offences were premeditated, meticulously organized and planned, and executed with precision,” Alberta Court of Queen’s Bench Justice Tamara Friesen ruled.
How to celebrate a safe Halloween, according to Alberta's top doctor
With Halloween planning underway, Alberta’s top doctor is reminding the public there’s still a need to celebrate responsibly.
Northern Alberta man fatally shot in Edmonton, autopsy finds
An autopsy has concluded a man from northern Alberta was shot to death in northeast Edmonton Monday morning.
NEW | Man uninjured after black bear knocks him over near Tofino
Conservation officers are warning the public to avoid a creek southeast of Tofino, B.C., after an angler was knocked to the ground by a black bear.
RCMP searching for man missing near Fairy Creek
Lake Cowichan RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man who went missing near protest encampments in the Fairy Creek watershed area of Vancouver Island.
Completion of Kennedy Hill construction project pushed to fall 2022
The Highway 4 Kennedy Hill Safety Improvements project on Vancouver Island's west coast was originally slated for completion in the summer of 2020. That date's now been pushed back to fall 2022.