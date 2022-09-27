One deceased, two sent to hospital after head-on collision near Meaford, Ont.

OPP remain on scene early Tuesday evening after a two-vehicle crash claimed the life of one driver, and sent two others to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

According to a press release from Grey Bruce OPP, at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, OPP, fire crews and paramedics responded to the scene of a crash in the area of Highway 26 and Grey County Road 112, west of Meaford.

Upon arrival, officers located a head-on collision between a compact car that was travelling eastbound on Highway 26 and a pickup truck that was traveling westbound on Highway 26.

Police say the driver of the compact car was pronounced deceased at the scene, while two passengers from the compact vehicle were airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pickup truck was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

Members of the West Region OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement Unit are on scene and assisting with the investigation.

Grey Bruce OPP have closed Highway 26 between Grey County Road 112 and 7th Line. Police urge motorists to use an alternative route in the meantime.

The cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.

The investigation continues.