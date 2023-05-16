One deceased after fatal collision on Highway 401, westbound lanes reopened

All westbound lanes on Highway 401 in Thames Centre have been reopened after a fatal crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, Oxford and Middlesex County OPP, EMS, fire crews and Ornge air ambulance responded to a fatal crash that occurred on Highway 401 near Putnam Road in Thames Centre.

Police said the two-vehicle collision occured at approximately 1:40 p.m. when one of the vehicles left the roadway and rolled, before coming to a stop in a ditch.

The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased on scene.

The identification of the deceased is being held pending next-of-kin notification.

Two other people were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Just after 7 p.m., police issued an update that all westbound lanes had been reopened. Traffic was detoured for several hours on Exit 216 – Culloden Line while emergency crews and investigators attended the scene.

Due to the lane closures, police had also warned of slowdowns in the eastbound lanes east of London, and asked people to "drive with care."

Anyone with information or dashcam footage of the crash is asked to contact Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

OPP said further updates will be provided.

"Lets all get to where we're going safely," said Const. Jeff Hare in a video posted to Twitter. "It's been a tough day for everyone."