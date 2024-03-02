One dead, two injured in Bruce County crash

One person is deceased following a two-vehicle collision in Bruce County.

On Saturday, Grey Bruce OPP responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision at Bruce Road 8 and Bruce Road 14 in South Bruce Peninsula.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other individuals were taken to a London hospital with serious injuries.

There are road closures at Bruce Road 14 at Silver Lake Road, Bruce Road 8 at Municipal Road, Bruce Road 8 at Allenford Road, Sideroad 15 at Spring Creek Road.

Police are asking residents to please avoid the area.

Updates will be provided when available.

If you have any information, you can contact the Grey Bruce OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477