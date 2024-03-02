One dead, two injured in Bruce County crash
One person is deceased following a two-vehicle collision in Bruce County.
On Saturday, Grey Bruce OPP responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision at Bruce Road 8 and Bruce Road 14 in South Bruce Peninsula.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Two other individuals were taken to a London hospital with serious injuries.
There are road closures at Bruce Road 14 at Silver Lake Road, Bruce Road 8 at Municipal Road, Bruce Road 8 at Allenford Road, Sideroad 15 at Spring Creek Road.
Police are asking residents to please avoid the area.
Updates will be provided when available.
If you have any information, you can contact the Grey Bruce OPP or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 investigates as Quebec town's residents fear harmful health effects linked to historic smelter
Some residents of a mining town in northern Quebec tell CTV W5 they no longer want to reap the financial benefits from heavy industry, if it means the price they have to pay is their health.
LGBTQ students look ahead after Alberta town bans Pride flags, rainbow crosswalks
Haylin Lussier went home and screamed after the student's town voted for a bylaw banning Pride flags and rainbow crosswalks from municipal property.
U.S. military aircraft airdrop thousands of meals into Gaza in emergency humanitarian aid operation
U.S. military C-130 cargo planes on Saturday dropped food in pallets over Gaza, three U.S. officials said, two days after more than 100 Palestinians who had surged to pull goods off an aid convoy were killed during a chaotic encounter with Israeli troops.
Alleged owner of two dogs that attacked woman at bus stop in Toronto arrested, dogs missing: police
Toronto police have arrested the alleged owner of the two dogs that attacked a woman at a bus stop in Rexdale last month, leaving her with life-altering injuries.
A 12-year-old Texas girl missing for more than a week has been found, police say
E’minie Hughes, the 12-year-old girl who was missing from the Houston area, has been found unharmed, police said in a post on X.
Surrey teacher questions district's decision to remove 'To Kill a Mockingbird' from recommended resources
A Surrey high school teacher is criticizing the school district following its decision to remove novels such as Harper Lee's "To Kill a Mockingbird" and John Steinbeck's "Of Mice and Men" from its recommended resources lists.
Here's where The Body Shop is closing in Canada
The Body Shop Canada Ltd. is shutting down more than 30 stores across Canada. The renowned beauty brand announced Friday it will start immediately liquidating nearly a third of its 105 stores.
An arrest has been made and charges filed in Pennsylvania slaying of pregnant Amish woman
A Pennsylvania man was arrested Saturday and charged with the slaying of a pregnant Amish woman whose body was found last week.
Should you care about what the cat (or dog) dragged in? A doctor's advice
Recent infections such as Alaskapox and bubonic plague are reminders that diseases from animals can sometimes be transmitted to humans.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.