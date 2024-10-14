One dead, three injured after crash in St. Clair Township

One person has died and three others were transported to hospital following a three-vehicle collision in St. Clair Township.

Lambton OPP officers responded to the crash on Courtright Line near Mandaumin Road at 2:15 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say one driver, a 19-year-old from St. Clair Township, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Another driver was transported to a local hospital by Emergency Medical Services with life-threatening injuries.

A driver and passenger of the other involved vehicle were both transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Lambton OPP continue to investigate the collision with the assistance of the Traffic Incident Management Enforcement team.

The intersection and surrounding area were closed for the safety of emergency responders and investigation, but has since been reopened.

If anyone was driving in the area at the time and have dash cam footage or may have witnessed the collision, please contact the OPP at 1-888-3101122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at https://stthomascrimestoppers.ca/ where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.