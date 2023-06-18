'One day at a time’: London, Ont. high school teacher battling brain tumor

Mallory Chamberlain has a massive support team helping her through her brain tumor diagnosis.

The 27-year-old Port Stanley, Ont. resident, who teaches at Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School in London, is six months into her fight against brain cancer.

“I was hosting a volleyball tournament in early January this year at school, and less than 48 hours later, I had a seizure that led to my diagnosis,” explained Chamberlain. “It is a grade three astrocytoma.”

While many people have to learn about their disease when diagnosed, Chamberlain was already familiar with the brain.

She has a bachelor of science in brain and cognition from Guelph University.

"This was quite the ironic twist in my journey because I even had the opportunity to teach courses about the brain,” said Chamberlain.

She had surgery, but due to the way the tumor is constructed, but only 15 per cent was removed.

Mallory Chamberlain, 27, is a London, Ont. high school teacher who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in January 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

This week she banged the gong at the London Regional Cancer Centre.

“But it doesn't mean that you're cancer free,” said Chamberlain. “I'm supposed to begin chemo again for a full year starting in July. Then we'll do some MRIs and keep the battle going.”

Chamberlain’s support team raised a whopping $45,000 for this year’s walk to support the Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada (BTFC).

The BTFC was formed in 1982, by Steve Northey after his daughter Kelly passed away at age eight.

"Over the last 41 years since we founded the Brain Tumor Foundation of Canada, the advancements have been fantastic,” said Northey. “They're living much longer lives than what they did back when my daughter Kelly got hers in 1982.” Catherine Ledlow (blue shirt) is a brain cancer survivor and winner of CTV’s 'The Amazing Race Canada'. She spoke with Mallory Chamberlain, who has the same type of brain cancer, on June 18, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

Northey said brain tumors don’t discriminate and people of any age can get them. He said 27 people every day hear the words “you have a brain tumor.”

At Sunday's walk, Chamberlain received a boost from Catherine Ledlow. She is a brain cancer survivor who recently won CTV’s The Amazing Race Canada.

"She was just diagnosed with an astrocytoma which is exactly what I have,” said Ledlow. “This is her first year, and it’s been 10 years since I had it, so there is hope and a future for her.”

Chamberlain has chosen to remain optimistic.

Mallory Chamberlain shares an embrace with her partner Nick after accepting a marriage proposal on stage at the annual Brain Tumor Foundation Walk on June 18, 2023. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)“Any cancer diagnosis in general is so individual that it's hard to even give a prognosis because they can they can estimate but they don't really know,” said Chamberlain. “It's really just an individual journey one day at a time.”

And while the prognosis is uncertain, one thing is for sure, she won’t be battling alone.

Her future with her partner Nick is clear, after she received a marriage proposal on stage.

She said “Yes!”