LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police say that one person has been taken into custody following an incident in Walkerton, Ont. that closed some roads and had police asking people to stay in their homes.

Around 5:45 a.m. police issues a release asking residents in a Walkerton neighbourhood to stay inside as they dealt with an active incident.

Police called in a number of specialized resources to help deal with the ongoing situation, which began just before 12:30 a.m. on McNab Street.

Road closures were in place on McNab Street from Napier Street to Johnstone Boulevard, and on South Street from Hinks Street to Robinson Street.

Those closures were expected to reopen later Thursday morning after OPP cleared the scene.

During the incident those living within the closed off area were asked to stay in their homes, while members of the public not in the area were asked to avoid the area.

Police have not said what led them to shut down the roads and ask people to stay indoors but did say that it was an isolated incident.

A 58-year-old resident was arrested by members of the Tactical Rescue Unit around 8:20 a.m. They were taken to hospital for assessment.

This is a developing story and more information will be released as it becomes available.