On your mark, get set, GO! Relay between London and St. Marys kicks off Saturday

Barley's Broken Rail Relay kicks off at 7 a.m. Saturday from Mother Teresa High School. There are 23 teams registered to run between London and St. Marys.

“It's a beautiful run from London to St Mary's, and some of the roads and trails are just really nice to run on. So me and my friends did it last year and I thought it would be a great opportunity to turn it into a relay,” said Scott Goodyear, the race director.

Money raised by the event will go towards Ronald McDonald house Charities of Southwestern Ontario (RMH).

“These types of investments help to support programs such as Meals from the Heart, as well as just being able to provide that incredible, caring room that families are able to lay and relax at the end of really busy and sometimes very challenging days,” said RMH CEO Matthew Chater.

Goodyear was inspired during his youth by the work that is done at RMH.

“I think the best way I like to articulate it is when I was growing up, you know, you often see that change. I made the McDonalds’ restaurants and I didn't have a lot of, like, I didn't really know much about it. And my best friend needed Ronald McDonald House, obviously at a really terrible time in their life. And it made me realize how much amazing work they do for so many families in a time of need.”

As of Friday evening, over $20,000 had been raised, money that goes towards helping families in southwestern Ontario during very difficult times.

“So, whether it's a family that's needing specialized medical care from Owen Sound to Kincardine to Sarnia, Chatham, Leamington, we welcome families from all of those communities. And so the money goes directly to supporting families on the frontline,” said Chater

The donation page will remain up until Monday. If you would like to support one of the teams participating, follow this link.